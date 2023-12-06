Jurgen Klopp has spoken highly of Mohamed Salah and his influence over his team.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on his talismanic attacker Mohamed Salah in the build up to his side’s trip to face Sheffield United. The Reds are currently second in the table after 14 games with 31 points, leaving them five points behind league leaders Arsenal with a game in hand.

Much of Liverpool’s strong start to the campaign can be attributed to the immense form of Salah, who was the subject of strong interest from Saudi Arabia during the summer transfer window.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Reds resisted the temptation to sell Salah for a reported world record fee and have been rewarded on the pitch by his 13 goals and six assists in all competitions, including 10 goals and six assists in the Premier League.

Klopp has urged his side to focus on their own game, despite the arrival of former Blades boss Chris Wilder who returns to the dugout of his old club for the first time since March 2021. The German was also quizzed about the talent of Salah and where he ranks among the great player he has coached in 22 year career in management.

Klopp has worked alongside the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Ilkay Gundogan at Borussia Dortmund, as well as Sadio Mane, Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool.

The Reds coach has hailed Salah as an all-time great and commented: “Right up there. That’s 100 per cent. A player with his numbers I’m not sure I will ever coach again. It’s just the way it is. His whole development from the first talks we had to the talks we have now, as a man, is an incredible and very impressive development and growth – and as a player as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Absolutely exceptional player, all-time great. No shadow of a doubt. I was blessed to have a few good ones, to be honest, but he is right up there and the numbers are super-special.”