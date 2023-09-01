Liverpool have been urged to plan for the inevitable departure of Mo Salah this summer as the Reds try to fend off huge bids from Saudi Arabia.

Aston Villa legend and pundit Paul Merson theorised that Salah 'won't be happy' with the situation on Merseyside and that Liverpool would eventually feel £200 million would be too enticing a sum to turn down for their talisman.

Saudi side Al Ittihad are desperate to add Salah to their impressive squad that already features Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Jota and ex-Liverpool star Fabinho. The Reds have rejected a £150 million bid for the forward and are adamant that the Egyptian is not for sale this summer.

Speaking on Sky Sports , Merson felt certain that Al Ittihad would be back with an offer of up to £200 million, which would still be £59 million less than Al-Hilal were willing to pay Paris Saint-Germain for Kylian Mbappe this window. Should a figure like that be offered, Merson said that it would be too 'irresistible' for Liverpool who could invest that cash in a four-year plan to return back to the top of the Premier League after finishing fifth last time out.

The Premier League transfer window slams shut at 11 pm tonight but Saudi clubs have until September 7 to complete any incomings, which Merson picked out as another potential huge issue for Liverpool who would have to wait until January to splash any cash made from his sale.

Could Mohammed Salah be the next player to head for Saudi Arabia (Image: Getty Images)

Merson added that Salah would have had his mind blown but fees and wages thrown around. He said: "Salah won't be happy. I did it many years ago. I went to Middlesbrough, the money was phenomenal. Looking back now, I wouldn't have done it again and that's no disrespect to Middlesbrough.

"This is mind-blowing money. This is money that means his grandchildren won't have to do anything. He'll be finished in four or five years. He's got another 50 years of his life left to live, it's a long time.