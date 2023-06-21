Liverpool FC season ticket holders have been granted a special path to secure tickets to see Taylor Swift play at Anfield next summer when she brings the Eras Tour to the UK.

The Grammy Award winner announced the long-awaited European dates for her greatest hits show after a string of sold-out shows in the United States. Swift will play at Anfield on June 14 and June 15 next year.

Tickets for the two nights are set to be gold dust after the star created an online frenzy when shows for the American shows went on sale last year and sent pre-sale registration sites into overload after announcing the UK and European dates.

The star last visited the UK on a headline tour as part of the Reputation Tour in 2018, stopping off in Manchester, Dublin and London. Already a global phenomenon then, the singer's following has grown even more in the past five years after she churned out six albums in that time.

While UK fans have been avidly signing up for the Eras Tour pre-sale since the announcement on Tuesday, Liverpool FC season ticket holders will be granted special access to some tickets by the football club.

Season Ticket Holders, Official Members and Seasonal Hospitality Members can register for the special ticket pool until 5pm on Friday, June 23. Season Tickets and Memberships must have been renewed or purchased for the upcoming season by Monday, June 19.

Liverpool matchgoers who register interest will not be guaranteed a ticket with the club seemingly running the process to collect interest from football fans compared to the number of tickets they have been allocated.

The day that Swifties across the globe have been waiting for has finally come. Taylor Swift has announced international tour dates - including in the UK. Credit: Getty Images

The club has stated that it may have to run a ballot system to assign the Talyor Swift tickets set aside for supporters should interest be that high. Every supporter ID can register for a maximum of four tickets but must commit to purchasing the number put down.