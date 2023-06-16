The transfer window is now open and Liverpool have the chance to bolster their ranks over the next couple of months. The Reds finished 5th in the Premier League table last season.

They will be in the Europa League next term. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the club...

Attacking midfielder wanted

Liverpool attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho, who is 20-years-old, has emerged on the radar of fellow top flight club West Ham this summer. According to a report by Football Insider, the Hammers have submitted a ‘loan offer’ for the youngster as they look to lure him to the London Stadium, with Brentford, Burnley and RB Leipzig also believed to be keen on a move for him.

Jurgen Klopp swooped to sign the Portugal youth international in May last year and he has since made 21 appearances for the Merseyside outfit in all competitions, finding the net three times. Prior to his move to Anfield, he spent seven years at Fulham and scored 12 goals in 44 outings for the London club before his big transfer.

Defender expected to be wanted

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips is ‘expected’ to attract interest from elsewhere over the next couple of months, as detailed in a report by the Liverpool Echo. The Reds landed him from Bolton Wanderers back in 2016 and he has been in and out of the team over recent years, as well as having loan spells away at Stuttgart and AFC Bournemouth to get some game time under his belt.