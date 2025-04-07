Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

How many points do Liverpool need to win the Premier League title this season?

Liverpool were handed just their second defeat of the Premier League season on Sunday, but Arsenal weren’t able to fully capitalise on the advantage. The Reds still boast a double-figure lead over their closest title rivals as the end of the campaign creeps into view.

Liverpool were far from their best at the weekend when Fulham all but put the game to bed in the first half. Alexis Mac Allister raised the roof with a wonder strike to open up the scoring but Fulham hit back with three goals to completely unravel their efforts before half-time.

However, despite the setback, Liverpool still hold a huge advantage in the Premier League title race. Everton once again did the Reds a favour after holding Arsenal to a 1-1 draw, denying Mikel Arteta’s side a big opportunity to close the gap at the top of the table.

How many points do Liverpool need to win the Premier League?

Liverpool’s points tally hasn’t moved but they are still 11 ahead of closest opponents Arsenal with just seven games left to play before the champions are officially crowned.

For a while now, the angle has been looking at when Liverpool will win the Premier League, as opposed to if. So, one of the biggest questions for a while now has been, how many points do Liverpool need to win the league?

The Reds can mathematically clinch the title without playing out all their remaining fixtures. Naturally, the scenarios also rely on how Arsenal perform but as things stand, Arne Slot’s side have a 99.43 percent chance of lifting the trophy this season, according to Opta.

Liverpool are predicted to finish the season with slightly more than 88 points (88.08). Meanwhile, Arsenal have been predicted to come away with a total tally of 76.29. If the Gunners are on track to finish with 76 points on the board, Liverpool need to pick up just four points between now and their final game against Crystal Palace to secure the silverware.

Opta has also predicted a third place finish for Nottingham Forest, who have fought for their place in the Champions League next season. The East Midlands surprise packages have been forecast to finish two points above reigning champions Manchester City, with Newcastle United in fifth and Chelsea in sixth.

Arne Slot discusses Liverpool title pursuit

Despite having a hefty lead over Arsenal, Slot has reflected on his side’s results this season, particularly the narrow winning margins. He also identified the defensive errors made against Fulham, as they prepare to take on West Ham next.

"There's no reason for us to be complacent. We're not first because we win every game by a margin of three or four goals,” Slot told Sky Sports after the Fulham defeat.

“I think everyone that has seen our games, it takes us so much effort, so much hard work to win games of football, combined with quality, of course.

“But the team that won the league the last four seasons [Man City] were already 3-0 up at half-time almost every single game they played. And that's not the way it is for us. So we are fully aware of the fact that we have to compete for seven more games.

“We saw it on Wednesday against Everton. It was a close call. Today was a close call. Many times we've been on the right side. Today we were on the wrong side, mainly because of the errors we made.”