Liverpool fell to a 3-2 loss against Fulham and were left to rue the defensive errors they made.

Paul Scholes has claimed that Liverpool have become ‘arrogant’ in the run-in towards claiming the Premier League title.

The Reds are 11 points clear at the top of the table. But their form recently has dropped and have lost three of their previous four games in all competitions. Arne Slot’s side suffered a 3-2 defeat by Fulham at Craven Cottage - their maiden reverse away from home this season.

Liverpool conceded three goals in 14 first-half minutes in West London, with each being a defensive error. The Reds missed the chance to put more distance between themselves and second-placed Arsenal, with 11 points needed from the final seven games to claim the top-flight crown.

Captain Virgil van Dijk was at fault for Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz’s third goal for Fulham, while the Liverpool centre-back got away with an error in the first half of the Merseyside derby win against Everton when Beto hit the post. Scholes, who won the Premier League title 11 times with Manchester United, believes that ‘sloppiness’ is stemming from van Dijk.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, the former England midfielder said: ‘It [the title race] could be prolonged. You’d expect them to beat West Ham and Leicester City. You just need someone a bit closer to them. Arsenal have to be kicking themselves because this was a real opportunity, obviously with Man City not having the quality you’d expect in the title race.

“If Arsenal were a bit closer it could have got a bit shaky for Liverpool. It still could if Arsenal win all their games – you can’t think Arsenal are going to win all their games especially with the two Real Madrid games coming up.

“But Liverpool are going to limp over the line looking at today’s performance. I sense a bit of arrogance about them as if “you shouldn’t be able to land a finger on us today. You shouldn’t be able to beat us,” and I think they’ve shown that in the last few weeks.

“A bit of sloppiness creeping in and I think it comes from the captain [Van Dijk]. I think he really needs to make sure that there’s a proper determination to get over the line as soon as possible.”

Liverpool head coach Slot defended the recent form of his skipper van Dijk after the game, however. Slot told reporters at his post-match press conference: “Van Dijk is not the first player to find it difficult to defend against Beto. And the one that played here today, you have to give credit to him also. I still see a lot of things that Virgil does really well, but if you play 50-60 games a season, there will be moments, even for him, where you could have done better.”