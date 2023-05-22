A closer look at how Liverpool’s net spend over the last five years compares to their Premier League rivals

Liverpool look set to miss out on Champions League football for the first time in six years as the Premier League season draws to a close. The Reds have just one match left to give it their all, but unless Manchester United lose both of their remaining games, they will have to settle for a fifth-place finish this time.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed his midfield will be undergoing a restructure this summer as he looks to bounce back from what has been a very inconsistent season by Liverpool’s standards. They have been linked to several players already, with a deal for Alexis Mac Allister reportedy inching closer to fruition.

James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keïta are all out of contract next month and will leave Anfield. Fabio Carvalho has also been told he is free to pursue new opportunities if he wishes, and John Aldridge believes Thiago could be “sacrificed” to raise funds.