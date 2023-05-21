Liverpool look set to welcome Alexis Mac Allister to Merseyside this summer after a deal has reportedly been completed. Jurgen Klopp had made the Argentinian a top priority target for the upcoming transfer window and now he looks like he has got his man.

That’s according to the latest update from TyC Sports, who report that the World Cup winner will leave Brighton and Hove Albion at the end of the season for Anfield. While nothing has been made official just yet, “the agreement is already complete” and Mac Allister will become a Liverpool player.

Alexis Mac Allister seems to be Liverpool’s main priority target right now and should Klopp get his man, he will definitely be given a spot in the XI.

The Reds’ intention was to table a multi-year contract for the midfielder as they desperately look to bolster their engine room. James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keïta will all depart this summer, leaving plenty of room for Klopp to add new recruits.

Fabio Carvalho has also been given the green light to pursue a move elsewhere — temporary or otherwise. Anfield icon John Aldridge also believes the Reds could sacrifice Thiago in order to make some extra room and raise funds towards what is shaping up to be a fruitful season on the transfer market.

Jude Bellingham was the initial main focus for the Merseyside outfit but interest faded amid his strong links to Real Madrid. Alternatives have since been identified, including Chelsea’s Mason Mount, and Ryan Gravenberch of Bayern Munich.