John Aldridge has predicted Jurgen Klopp will part ways with this senior player to help with Liverpool’s midfield revamp.

Liverpool legend John Aldridge believes that Jurgen Klopp could make a ruthless decision when the transfer window opens. The German is looking to completely revamp his midfield and one Anfield man has been tipped to be placed on the chopping block.

Aldridge penned in his latest Liverpool Echo column that he believes Thiago could be “sacrificed” this summer for the good of the team’s future. The Reds are will bid farewell to James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keïta on free transfers, but an exit for Thiago would help the club pocket some funds.

Thiago in action for Liverpool

“He [Thiago] has only played roughly half of our games again and is getting older,” Aldridge wrote. “Klopp could look to move him on to bring someone younger in and, given the way we work as a club, we have to bring money in somehow. As good as Thiago is, you need players who are fit all the time, young and get about the pitch.”

The Spaniard has just one year left on his current contract so unless a new deal is offered, Liverpool will need to sell up this summer in order to avoid losing him for free in 2024. Thiago joined the club in 2020 on a £25 million deal, and as it currently stands, his Transfermarkt value is €18 million (£15.6m).

However, Thiago has been limited to time on the pitch this season due to injury and has fallen out of favour in recent weeks.

The former Bayern Munich star has made just 18 appearances in the Premier League this term and has failed to contribute to any goals. In his absence, Curtis Jones has stepped up and Trent Alexander-Arnold has also been slotting into midfield roles.

