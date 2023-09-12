Liverpool forward set for weekend boost after starting berth ruled out

The Uruguayan has been in strong form recently and he could be available to start this weekend.

Darwin Nunez has continued his strong form into the international break but a report from their training ground suggests he won’t be starting in their next match.

Having started during the win over Chile, Nunez managed to record two assists in an all-round, exciting performance.

Nunez, 24, has recently taken the starting spot in Jurgen Klopp’s attack, after a late brace against Newcastle was followed up by another goal involvement against Aston Villa during a strong 3-0 victory in the Premier League.

Fans will not want to see the forward removed from the starting line-up for their away trip to Wolves this Saturday which could be a real possibility given he, as well as Alisson Becker, Alexis Mac Allister and Luis Diaz, all face lengthly flights from South America back to England.

Uruguay are set to play tonight against Ecuador in a World Cup qualifier, but Nunez may be about to miss out on starting the fixture.

According to AS, despite his role in the win over Chile, Nunez could be set for a place on the bench against Felix Sanchez’s side. Marcelo Bielsa reportedly handed Cristian Olivera, of LAFC, a starting bib during training, which formed as part of a tactical variation at the Liverpool striker’s expense.

It could mean that he may make a late substitute appearance, but, either way, he faces a battle to be back in time to start against Wolves at the weekend. But the news that he might not be starting could be a boost for the weekend.

If he doesn’t, it’s likely that one of either Diogo Jota or Cody Gakpo (or both) could start in the attacking positions for Klopp. Either player has had past experience in both roles on the left and as a central striker if Nunez cannot start.

Gakpo netted in back-to-back games against Greece and Ireland and Jota netted twice and recorded an assist in Portugal’s 9-0 demolition of Luxembourg meaning both are equally capable of stepping in.

Therefore, either way Liverpool are set from an attacking standpoint for this weekend.

Fans will want to see Nunez maintain his form and his starting place, given he has shown to be a confidence player who produces small runs of form at a time, but fans are hoping this is the first time he can truly consolidate the starting role after a good run of form.