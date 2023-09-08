The midfielder was a revelation last season and is ready to return to action.

Liverpool are close to welcoming back midfielder Stefan Bajcetic after Spain’s U21 coach confirmed he is fit to start in their upcoming games.

The Reds have recruited heavily in midfield this summer after allowing five central midfielders to leave, but Bajcetic coming back will give them another option at defensive midfield.

Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo are both options in that role now but Bajcetic impressed there for a strong run after Christmas last season.

And his return will be interesting, as he now has plenty of competition for a starting place.

Spain Under 21 manager Santi Denia has now confirmed that the Reds youngster is fit to play the fixtures against Malta and Scotland.

“I wanted him to be here so he could meet the group. He has a work plan that we previously knew about and which we are going to continue,” he told AS, quotes courtesy of Sport Witness.

“He has signed up for Liverpool and although he hasn’t played, we’re looking forward to giving him minutes, even though playing there is very difficult.”

The injury timing was very unlucky for Bajcetic, as he was performing well while being given a run in the team.

The 18-year-old recently spoke about his position change from centre-back to midfield, citing his ability to bring the ball out from defense as a main indicator for his suitability to play as a ‘No.6’.

“When he played in the lower ranks, he played central [as a centre-back],” Denia continued. “I think he can give us alternatives in that position.”

“It can be like [Hugo] Guillamon in the previous generation, occupying various positions. I have spoken to him, and he agrees with that role.”

Bajcetic, 18, has played 19 times for the senior side as he earned six starts last in his first season with the first-team.