Several Liverpool players were in action on the international stage on Tuesday

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai was in an inspired mood on Tuesday night as he scored and assisted for Hungary as they drew 2-2 in Portugal to keep their slim hopes of automatic World Cup qualification alive.

Hungary are second in Group F in UEFA qualifiers, five points behind Portugal with two games remaining. Tuesday’s game was the first time Portugal had dropped points in the group as they have 10 points from their first four matches.

Hungary have already played Portugal twice as they face Armenia and the Republic of Ireland next month. They have realistic hopes of winning both of those games but need Portugal to drop at least five points to have any chance of topping the group.

Second place will still be enough for a play-off spot. Szoboszlai’s first-half corner was converted by Attila Szalai after eight minutes as Hungary took the lead in Portugal. However, Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice before half time to put the hosts in front.

In the 91st minute, Szoboszlai converted a low cross from inside the six-yard box to earn what could prove to be a valuable point. The draw does keep them one point above second-placed Republic of Ireland. Reds left-back Milos Kerkez also featured in the game, completing 79 minutes.

Trey Nyoni scores as England Under-19s hammer Wales

Liverpool midfield gem Trey Nyoni was in action for England Under-19s as they battered Wales 7-0 on Tuesday in a friendly at La Quinta Football Centre in Spain.

The Reds man scored England’s second goal with Divine Mukasa, Jesse Derry, Max Dowman, Mikey Moore, Shumaira Mheuka and Chris Rigg were also on the scoresheet. Rio Ngumoha was also involved for the Young Lions as he came off the bench in the second half as England cruised to a comfortable win.

Ngumoha has burst onto the scene for Liverpool this season as he scored a memorable late winner at Newcastle United back in August. Over the summer, Nyoni signed a new contract at Anfield. He played the entire game as the Reds beat Southampton in the League Cup a few weeks ago.

Alexis Mac Allister scores twice as Georgia beaten by Turkey

Elsewhere, Reds midfielder Alexis Mac Allister scored twice as Argentina hammered Puerto Rico 6-0 in a friendly. The Liverpool man netted in the 14th and 36th minutes as he played the entire game in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Back in European qualifying, Georgia’s hopes of earning a play-off took a huge hit as they were beaten 4-1 by Turkey. Giorgi Mamardashvili was in goal for Georgia, who are six points behind Turkey with two games remaining. They need Turkey to lose their next two games while winning both of theirs.