'Best player on the team' - National media simply blown away by 9/10 Liverpool star

Argentina delivered a 6-0 victory over Puerto Rico and Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister scored twice.

Alexis Mac Allister played a key role in helping Argentina cruise to victory over Puerto Rico.

The Liverpool midfielder was on target twice as the World Cup holders delivered a 6-0 friendly success in Miami. Mac Allister operated on the left-hand side of midfield for Argentina, having come off the bench in a 1-0 triumph over Venezuela last week.

The 26-year-old broke the deadlock in the 14th minute before adding La Albiceleste’s third goal nine minutes before half-time. Mac Allister featured for the entire 90 minutes as Argentina triumphed in the country where they’ll defend their World Cup next year.

Certainly, seeing Mac Allister fire a double for Argentina will delight Liverpool fans. The former Brighton man was excellent as Reds claimed the Premier League title last season and his performances were recognised with a spot in the PFA Team of the Year.

But so far this campaign, Mac Allister has struggled to build rhythm and his displays have been well short of his usual standards. With Manchester United visiting Anfield on Sunday in the Premier League and Arne Slot’s side aiming to arrest a run of three successive defeats in all competitions, Kopites will hope Mac Allister can carry on the momentum.

Argentine media on Mac Allister’s performance

Unsurprisingly, Mac Allister’s brace meant that he earned rave reviews from the Argentine media. Prominent outlet Clarin delivered him a 9/10 match rating and commented: “A brace to confirm his goal-scoring prowess, beyond his play. He's dangerous in the box. He has a clear touch and looks for the best option.”

Mac Allister scored 8/10 with others. Ole said: “He was a frequent presence in the box and showed his impressive performance: an opportunistic header to deflect Nico González's shot for the 1-0 lead, and then in goal-scoring mode to convert the third with a powerful finish. The best player in the midfield and on the team.”

Meanwhile, Bola VIP commented: “With two goals, he was the most decisive player in the match thanks to his efficiency and goal-scoring instinct. He scored two goals and cemented his position as the most successful midfielder of the Scaloni era.”

TyC Sport concurred and even claimed that Mac Allister could have helped himself to a hat-trick. It said: “He was almost a false nine, scoring two goals and having the potential to score a few more as well.”

Finally, River el mas Grande were not just impressed by Mac Allister in front of goal but his passing and ball recoveries. It commented: “The Liverpool midfielder had a great match. He made quick ball recoveries and scored two very nice goals. He was very accurate with his passes in the opponent's half.”

Will Mac Allister start against Manchester United?

Mac Allister will now return to Anfield ahead of the clash against bitter foes Manchester United. But Liverpool boss Slot may have a decision to make on whether the former Boca Juniors midfielder starts. He has a lengthy trip back from the USA and will have to adjust the the time difference in the UK.

But with Ryan Gravenberch nursing a minor hamstring problem and Wataru Endo missing Japan duty because of injury, the Reds may be short of options.