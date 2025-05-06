Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Trent Alexander-Arnold has confirmed he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season and a Bundesliga star has been linked as his replacement.

A Bundesliga star is keen on a move to Liverpool, reports suggest.

The Reds are set for a busy summer transfer window despite being crowned Premier League champions. Now that Trent Alexander-Arnold has confirmed he will be departing Anfield at the end of his contract, Arne Slot could look to recruit a replacement right-back. Conor Bradley is highly regarded by Liverpool but competition and cover may be required for the 21-year-old.

The Reds have been heavily linked with a potential move for Jeremie Frimpong. The Bayer Leverkusen man has been outstanding over the past few years. Last season, he helped Xabi Alonso's side claim the Bundesliga title without losing a match along with the DFB-Pokal, while the only game that Leverkusen were defeated in was a 3-0 reverse at the hands of Atalanta in the Europa League final. This term, Frimpong has recorded four goals and 12 assists as Leverkusen have finished second to Bayern Munich in the German top flight.

Frimpong reportedly has a €35 million release clause in his BayArena contract and, having spent much of his childhood in England and graduated through the ranks at Manchester City, could return to the Premier League. According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, Frimpong would be open to a switch to Anfield.

What’s been said

Speaking on NBC Sports, Ornstein said: “If they went with something different, something more multifaceted, there are players potentially on the market, like a Jeremie Frimpong of Bayer Leverkusen. He has a €35 million (£29.7m) release clause, something in the region of that as I understand it.

“I also believe that he would be keen on a move to Liverpool if they decide to go down that route. They will have other options as well, but Frimpong has been mentioned in a number of reports so far.”

Will Liverpool sign Jeremie Frimpong?

Much may depend on the funds that are available to Arne Slot. Liverpool already have a highly competent player in Bradley who can fill the void of Alexander-Arnold. But given that the 21-year-old has had hamstring injuries this season, Reds head coach Slot may feel he needs another option.

Yet there are perhaps bigger priorities to address first. Liverpool will be in need of a new striker, which has been a problem position despite winning the Premier League title. Darwin Nunez has persistently been overlooked for a starting spot and scored only seven goals in all competitions. A departure for Nunez is likely, with the Uruguay international linked with Atletico Madrid and the Saudi Pro League. Diogo Jota has endured injury problems yet again and his form has dropped in recent months. A fresh centre-forward will be a significant outlay for Liverpool.

Left-back is another position that the Reds are expected to bolster as a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson. AFC Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez has been heavily linked.

However, Liverpool could raise further funds by the sales of the likes of No.2 goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher and Kostas Tsimikas, who will be demoted to third-choice left-back if a fresh one arrives.