Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of this Liverpool star amid recent speculation.

All signs are pointing to Darwin Nunez leaving Liverpool this summer as the two parties prepare to draw a line under his tricky chapter at Anfield.

The Uruguayan has had pressure on his shoulders ever since he arrived from Benfica for a record transfer fee. Liverpool, who were eager to sign a typical goalscoring centre-forward, splashed an incredible £85 million on Nunez back in 2022.

Since his arrival, it has not been a smooth run for the 25-year-old, who is now heavily linked with an exit once the season draws to a close. Liverpool are also tracking potential replacements ahead of the window opening, including the likes of Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike.

Fabrizio Romano posts Darwin Nunez update

Multiple reports have done the rounds on Nunez recently and Fabrizio Romano has hammered home that this is the end of Anfield chapter for the Uruguay international.

After ongoing rumours of Nunez’s departure, the transfer expert has claimed that nothing has changed since earlier this year, and the striker is due to leave Merseyside over the coming months.

“The plan is clear since February and it hasn’t changed: Darwin Nunez, expected to leave Liverpool in the summer. After offer turned down by the club in January from Al Nassr, all options will be considered in the upcoming months. Darwin, also open to new chapter.”

With three years still to run on his contract, Liverpool are in a position to demand a handsome transfer fee, especially with Saudi Arabian clubs involved. SPL sides have showcased their willing to spend huge money to get the signings they want, so Liverpool will likely be able to make back most of what they originally paid for Nunez.

Darwin Nunez may be ready for Liverpool exit

Nunez has scored just seven goals in all competitions this season and has slipped down the pecking order under new manager Arne Slot.

While he has contributed some crucial performances, his often wasteful nature in front of goals has frustrated Liverpool fans for years now. It also seems as though Nunez himself could be waiting for the next chapter in his career.

The 25-year-old recently uploaded a cryptic post on Instagram, featuring photos of him training, including one of him sat looking like he is pondering something. Nunez captioned the post with a muscle emoji and an hourglass time emoji. While it could well be just a countdown to Liverpool’s next match, it wouldn’t be the first time Nunez has sparked rumours with his social media activity.

This latest post also features only photos in black and white, which is something he has never done before when posting about his career. The only other black and white photo on his entire Instagram profile was uploaded after the birth of his daughter in February.

Last year, Nunez left fans stunned when he deleted all Liverpool-related content from his account. The move came amid rumours of clubs looking to sign him last summer, which had fans speculating he had already checked out from Anfield. However, Nunez later cleared the air and admitted the reason behind his social media wipe was because he had been affected by negative comments towards his performances.