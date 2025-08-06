The latest on the Alexander Isak to Liverpool saga amid Newcastle United's latest transfer news.

The ongoing Alexander Isak transfer saga continues to churn out new surprise updates. Anything related to Newcastle United’s striker situation links right back to Liverpool and their interest in Isak.

If the Magpies are able to sign a new striker, Arne Slot’s side will have a better chance of convincing them to sell the Sweden international. As things stand, Isak is their top attacker and they aren’t willing to let him leave.

However, Newcastle are working on deals of their own, which could open the door to an eventual Isak sale. Their priority target right now is Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig but his situation is proving to be a tough nut to crack as things stand.

Newcastle and Benjamin Sesko transfer latest

According to The Athletic, Newcastle appear to be in pole position for Sesko’s signature but his preferred destination is Manchester United.

The report claims that Ruben Amorim’s side are ‘closing in’ on a deal for the 22-year-old, who scored 21 goals in all competitions for Leipzig last season. Within 24 hours of Newcastle’s initial rejected bid, United have offered a deal worth €75 million (£65m) plus €10 million (£8.7m) in add-ons.

While a new bid from Newcastle worth a combined €85 million (£74m) has been accepted, it’s Manchester Sesko wants. All involved parties are now reportedly aware of the Slovenian’s preference and talks are continuing between Leipzig and United to reach a deal that will ‘satisfy’ the Bundesliga side’s expectations.

A deal has not yet been agreed between the two clubs but the report claims ‘the situation is moving in that direction’.

Who else are Newcastle looking to sign?

Missing out on Sesko will be another huge blow to Newcastle, who have already been snubbed of other targets this window, including the likes of Liam Delap and James Trafford.

In case Sesko does stand firm on his preference to join United, the Magpies have identified some back-up targets, both also in the Premier League.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle have lined up Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins as an alternative to Sesko. Watkins has been linked with a move away from Villa Park this summer, with Liverpool also emerging as suitors earlier in the window.

Watkins tallied 17 goals and 14 assists in all competitions last season and obviously knows the Premier League well. Similarly, Nicolas Jackson is also on Newcastle’s radar.

Another report from The Athletic claims that Chelsea are open to selling the Senegal international, following their new signings of Delap and Joao Pedro. If an ‘acceptable’ bid is put on the table, the Blues will sanction Jackson’s sale and there is a ‘growing expectation’ that he will leave the club.

Whether Newcastle are able to convince Sesko to join or they opt for another target, either scenario could see Liverpool in with more of a chance to sign Isak. While reports claim the Magpies want a partner for Isak up front, having a replacement for him could finally convince them to sell.