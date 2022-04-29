A look at all the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp’s men prepare to face Newcastle United.

Liverpool are on cloud nine amid a stunning April and a new contract for Jurgen Klopp.

The quadruple remains on for the Reds, who have one foot in the Champions League final, while remaining in the hunt for both the Premier League and FA Cup.

Liverpool are flying, but they have another job to take care of this weekend when they face Newcastle United.

As Klopp prepares his men for a trip to St James’ Park, we have rounded up all the latest Reds transfer rumours.

Unal links

Liverpool are looking to sign Getafe star Enes Unal, according to reports.

Unal has been excellent for Getafe this season, securing safety for the Madrid club by scoring 15 La Liga goals.

The Turkish striker has put together a fine comeback having previously struggled at Villarreal, and Turkish outlet Fanatik are now saying Liverpool could make a move this summer.

Tchouameni opportunity

Liverpool could be able to sign Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni on a low fee this summer.

Reports have claimed the Reds may be patient with midfield targets, with suggestions they may move to sign younger players to plan for the future.

But according to The Mail, Tchouameni could be available for as little as £33.5million this summer, a price that may prove tempting.

Klopp contract impact

Klopp doesn’t believe his new contract will prove a decisive factor in talks with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

“I think that’s a question for the boys,” he told a news conference on Friday when asked about the impact his deal could have on other contracts. “My relationship with both players is great.