Jurgen Klopp has extended his illustrious stay at Anfield after signing a new contract at Liverpool FC - but what do we know about the German manager?

Ever since Jurgen Klopp stepped through the Shankly Gates, he has been universally adored by Liverpool and football fans across the globe.

Reds supporters took a kindness to his evident love for the game, as well as his funny and passionate touchline antics and press interviews.

KIRKBY, ENGLAND - APRIL 28: Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool signing a contract extension at AXA Training Centre on April 28, 2022 in Kirkby, England.

After a rather successful seven-year stint where he lifted the club’s first ever Premier League title, as well as a Champions League and more recently a League Cup triumph to boot, Klopp signed a contract extension on Thursday (28 April).

His contract was initially expected to run out in 2024, but the new deal will extend his time at the club past a decade and will run until 2026.

Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp remain in contention for yet another potentially historical season, with an FA Cup final against Chelsea and a possible Champions League final on the horizon, as well as being one point behind league leaders Manchester City.

But who is Jurgen Klopp? What is his salary and net worth? Is he married? Here is everything you need to know.

Who is Jurgen Klopp?

Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool celebrates with the fans after their sides victory during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on April 24, 2022 in Liverpool, England.

Currently the longest-serving manager in the Premier League, Jurgen Klopp is a German football manager that is at the helm of one of the biggest European clubs - Liverpool.

Since joining the Merseyside club in 2015, he has catapulted the Reds to stratospheric heights, including a first league title triumph in 30 years in 2020.

As well as a number of other achievements, such as the club’s sixth Champions League honour in 2019, the 54-year-old has etched his name firmly amongst the elite figureheads in the club’s rich history.

Born in Stuttgart, Klopp was introduced to football by his father Norbert and rose up the ranks from playing in amaetur leagues, before joining German club Mainz in 1990, originally playing as a striker.

After becoming a defender in 1995, he went on to become the club’s record goal scorer, registering 56 goals in total.

Klopp stayed at Mainz for the entirety of his career, retiring from his playing days in 2001 before managing the same club, then joining German giants Borussia Dortmund in 2008.

The German is quite an academic, obtaining a diploma in sports science at the Goethe University of Frankfurt, writing a thesis about walking.

How much does Liverpool pay Jurgen Klopp?

Ranked below his Premier League rival Pep Guardiola (£19m), Jurgen Klopp is the second highest paid manager in the Premier League, earning a salary of £16 million.

The Reds manager’s new deal at Anfield did not involve a pay-rise either, with The Athletic reporting that the Liverpool owners wanted to move quickly with Klopp not asking for more money for himself.

What is Jurgen Klopp’s net worth?

Net worth is the estimated value of all non-financial and financial assets owned by an individual, business or organisation, minus the value of any outstanding liabilities.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jurgen Klopp’s net worth is valued at around $50 million.

Is Jurgen Klopp married?

KAMPEN, GERMANY - JUNE 20: Juergen Klopp and his wife Ulla attend the Skiclub Kampen season opening on June 20, 2013 in Kampen (Sylt), Germany. (Photo by Tim Riediger/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp is currently married to Ulla Sandrock, who is a published novelist and previously worked as a teacher.

The pair met whilst Ulla was working as a waitress in a bar in Munich during Oktoberfest.

Since eloping in 2005, Ulla has been incredibly supportive during Klopp’s management career, even attending games such as Liverpool’s recent away clash with title-rivals Manchester City - Jurgen Klopp could be seen pointing her out to Pep Guardiola.

After signing his contract extension with Liverpool, Klopp mentioned the role of his wife as being a major reason behind committing his future to the club.

In a video posted on the Merseyside club’s official Twitter account, Klopp said the following: “I stay for another two years….why is the question?

“Because Ulla wants to stay, as a good husband, what are you doing when your wife wants to stay? You stay.”

“That’s not the only reason, but it is one of the reasons.”

Does Jurgen Klopp have any children?

Jurgen Klopp’s first wife was Sabine, whom he was with until they divorced in 2001.

As a result of that relationship, Jurgen Klopp has one child - his son Marc Klopp, 33, who used to play for his former side Borussia Dortmund.