All the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Liverpool ahead of their date with Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Liverpool are back to winning ways after seeing off Rangers in the Champions League.

The Reds made relatively easy work of the Scots, and it was a much needed win amid a disappointing start to the season.

But there is no respite, and with Liverpool needing to bounce back from another Premier League draw last weekend, they face league leaders Arsenal this weekend.

Defeat in that one will give Liverpool a mountain to climb early in the season, and there is pressure aplenty heading into the Emirates Stadium clash.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Anfield:

Bellingham boost

Liverpool have been handed a boost in their bid to land Borussia Dortmund and England star Jude Bellingham.

It’s thought the Reds will make a move for Bellingham next summer as they look to reinvent their midfield.

And it seems Bayern Munich, thought to be one of their main rivals over a deal, will not be making a move.

Bayern chief Oliver Kahn told SportsBild: “Of course, I think Bellingham is an outstanding player.

“With (Joshua) Kimmich, (Leon) Goretzka, (Marcel) Sabitzer and (Ryan) Gravenberch, however, we are very well equipped in that position. So we’re not thinking about that at all.”

Sulemana links

Liverpool are said to be willing to offer around £30million to land Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana.

The 20-year-old has been compared to Sadio Mane by some, and Liverpool are said to have their eyes on the Ghanaian.

Nacional claim Liverpool are willing to pay £30million to lure him to Anfield as soon as January. The Reds do have a crowded attack, but it’s no secret they are taking steps to prepare for the future.