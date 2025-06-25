Liverpool have been linked with a move for Malick Fofana in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool could have been handed a major opportunity to sign a player linked with a move to Anfield.

The Reds have flexed their muscle so far in the summer transfer window. The Premier League champions have signed Bayer Leverkusen duo Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz for a combined £129 million. Milos Kerkez is set to arrive for £40 million from AFC Bournemouth while Giorgi Mamardashvili officially join from Valencia on 1 July for up to £29 million.

Supporters also hope that Arne Slot's side can bring in a new striker, while the sale of Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen will mean that Liverpool are likely to recruit a centre-back, with Marc Guehi on the radar.

In addition, Reds sporting director Richard Hughes will be surveying the market and seeing if there are any openings that could be taken advantage of. And one might be brewing after major news coming out of France.

Lyon relegation

Olympique Lyonnais have been relegated from Ligue 1 to the second tier because of financial problems. The seven-time French champions were provisionally demoted in November by football finance watchdog DNCG over previous debts of €500 million. And after meetings on Tuesday, the DNCG have upheld their decision despite Lyon finishing sixth in the 2024-25 campaign. Les Gones, who are owned by John Textor who sold his 43 per cent stake in Crystal Palace earlier this week, plan to appeal the decision.

A club statement said: “Olympique Lyonnais acknowledges the incomprehensible decision rendered by the DNCG tonight and confirms that it will immediately file an appeal.

“In recent months, we have worked closely with the DNCG, satisfying all of its requests with cash equity investments exceeding the amounts requested. Thanks to the equity contributions of our shareholders and the sale of Crystal Palace, our cash position has improved significantly, and we have more than sufficient resources for the 2025/26 season.

“With so much cash liquidity demonstrated, and sporting success which has earned European competition in two consecutive years, we sincerely do not understand how one administrative decision could relegate such a great French club. Through our appeal, we will establish our substantial cash resources as necessary for Olympique Lyonnais to keep its place in Ligue 1.”

How Liverpool could benefit

However, if Lyon are unable to get the decision overturned, they could face losing several of their key players - one being Malick Fofana. The winger scored 11 goals and recorded eight assists in 41 appearances for Lyon in the 2024-25 season, having arrived from Gent for €17 million in January 2023.

Liverpool have been linked with a potential swoop for Fofana. Reports from Sky Sports Switzerland earlier this week suggested that the Reds’ chief scout Barry Hunter has been keeping a close eye on the 20-year-old. Chelsea are also said to be keen, with The Athletic reporting that the London side made a verbal enquiry.

There had been some debate as to where Fofana would fit in at Liverpool. While Federico Chiesa is likely to depart, Fofana primarily operates on the left flank. The Reds are already well stocked in that area, with Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo plundering a combined 35 goals in all competitions.

But if Fofana is available at the right price then Liverpool may feel that is an advantage that they have to take. Diaz is into the final two years of his Anfield contract and talks have still to take place over an extension. Gakpo is tied down until 2028, although he is said to be on Bayern Munich’s radar.