Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield on May 25, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Getty Images

Liverpool have sanctioned another player exit as Arne Slot continues to overhaul his squad

Liverpool are continuing to overhaul their squad ahead of the 2025-26 campaign with another busy few days of transfer activity.

The Reds confirmed the arrival of Florian Wirtz on a club record £116m deal. The initial fee is £100m with possible add-ons making it a potential British record transfer. Wirtz spoke to the Liverpool club website and revealed that the Reds’ 4-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen back at Anfield in November gave him a desire to make the move to Merseyside.

A deal for Milos Kerkez is expected to be completed this week while another player exit has been sanctioned. Defender Jarell Quansah had agreed personal terms over a move to Bayer Leverkusen and the clubs have now come to an agreement for the Reds academy player to make the move to the Bundesliga.

Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen agree Jarell Quansah transfer

Italian transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that a deal has been agreed between the clubs worth £30m with another £5m in add-ons. In a key detail that ensures the Reds will not regret selling Quansah - they have inserted a buyback clause into the agreement.

The 22-year-old signed a new contract at Anfield last autumn. He broke into the senior side under Jurgen Klopp. He was used by Arne Slot last campaign but more so in a rotation role as the Dutchman made Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté his first choice pairing in the centre of defence.

Quansah’s departure leaves Joe Gomez as the only back-up option at centre-back and with Konate in the final year of his contract - the Reds will now be in the market for a new central defender. Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace has been strongly linked in recent days.

He is said to be unwilling to pen a new deal at Palace so could be available on a cut-price deal. The Reds may also wait until next summer and sign the England international for free - although it would mean finding an alternative target this summer.

Jarell Quansah sets unique record with Anfield exit

Quansah’s departure from Anfield has set a club record as the defender is the most expensive academy sale from Liverpool. Trent Alexander-Arnold likely would have held that record if he had not run down his contract to secure a move to Real Madrid.

Liverpool still managed to bank £10m, however, as the Spanish club wanted the right-back in before the Club World Cup when Alexander-Arnold was still under contract at Anfield.

Liverpool’s previous record sale of an academy player was right-back Nico Williams who left Merseyside for Nottingham Forest for £17m in 2022. Caoimhin Kelleher’s move to Brentford is second on the list with an initial £12.5m agreed for his move to Brentford. A deal worth up to £18m has been agreed with relevant add-ons.

Other big sales are Harry Wilson’s £12m switch to Fulham, Robbie Fowler’s £11m exit to Leeds United and Michael Owen’s departure for Madrid for £8m in 2004.