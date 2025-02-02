Trent Alexander-Arnold was forced off in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over AFC Bournemouth.

Arne Slot refused to comment on whether Milos Kerkez could be a future Liverpool transfer target.

The Reds head coach got a first-hand look at the left-back during Saturday’s 2-0 win over AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium. Kerkez has been heavily linked with a switch to the Reds as a potential successor to Andy Robertson. The Hungary international has been in rampant form for the Cherries this season, with Manchester United and Manchester City also reported admirers.

Kerkez’s attacking threat down the flank even made Slot adjust his tactics as Liverpool moved nine points clear at the summit of the Premier League table. The Anfield head coach deployed centre-midfielder Ryan Gravenberch wider than usual so he could help nullify the threat of Kerkez.

Slot was then asked whether the 21-year-old - signed by Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes when he was in his role at Bournemouth - will be on his radar down the line. Slot replied: “I don’t think I have to talk about players that we are interested in, let alone a player from Bournemouth. He’s playing over here and having a great season as many other players are as well.

“That shows you how good of a manager you have and a sporting director you had and maybe still have. But he brought in very good players and this manager works with them incredible way because he brings the best out of every single player including the one you mentioned. But I’m not talking about an individual. They are all bringing the best out of their game at the moment.”

Mo Salah fired a double for Liverpool to take them a step closer to the Premier League title. He opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 30th minute and then put the game to rest with a fine finish on 75 minutes. Salah is now the sixth-highest goalscorer in Premier League history (178) as he surpassed Frank Lampard on the list.

However, Slot has admitted the right-back is unlikely to be available to face Spurs given the nature of his setback. The Dutchman added: "The situation was that he said to me, 'You have to take me off' and he sat on the floor and we took him off.

"He felt something, I can't tell you exactly what and how bad it is of course because we are one hour after the game, but it is never a good sign if a player is asking for a substitution. This is not a fact but I would be surprised if he plays on Thursday, but let's hope he is back with us as soon as possible."