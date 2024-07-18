Liverpool handed £42m transfer lifeline as linked target's talks with rivals stall

Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are facing competition for their top transfer targets.

Liverpool are preparing to make their first moves on the summer transfer market and one of their priorities is to strengthen their backline. The Reds suffered a series of injuries to their defence last campaign, including Joël Matip’s season-ending ACL and the shoulder surgery that kept Andy Robertson out for more than three months.

In order to avoid a similar injury crisis, Liverpool have been scouring the market for new recruits as they look to give Arne Slot the best possible start to his era at Anfield. The Reds are understood to be keeping an eye out for centre-backs especially, and a number of key figures have emerged on the radar in recent weeks.

One target in Leny Yoro slipped through the net as Manchester United are preparing to announce his arrival any day now. The 18-year-old has reportedly completed his medical and United have agreed a £50 million transfer fee with Lille.

That doesn’t end Liverpool’s pursuit though but they are faced with competition for their other targets as well. Last month, The Mirror reported Liverpool’s interest in Bologna’s Riccardo Calafiori, as Richard Hughes is a ‘known admirer’ of the 22-year-old. The club’s new sporting director had previously ‘tracked’ Calafiori during his time at Bournemouth and now the interest has carried over to Anfield.

Like any sought-after talent, a Premier League rival is also in pursuit of the Italian. Arsenal have been in talks with Bologna over a potential deal but some cracks in the negotiations have been showing. According to an update from Sky Sports, there remains a ‘gap in valuation’ of Calafiori, which Bologna apparently holding out to receive €50 million (£42m) for his signature.

Sources in Italy claim that the gap is €10 million (£8.4m), and the Serie A side are standing firm on their price as they owe a significant portion to Calafiori’s former club Basel. Once the sale of the defender is finalised, Bologna must pay a sell-on fee to the Swiss outfit, which is believed to be a hefty 50 percent clause.

Arsenal are looking to sell a number of players this summer to aid their pursuit of new players. So far, the Gunners are yet to finalise any paid full-time exit for a senior player, but the club have identified those they are willing to cash in on.

Liverpool could also receive some extra cash this summer as the club prepares for a potential overhaul to make way for new Slot signings. Caoimhin Kelleher has been linked with an exit for some time now, as he is eager to establish himself as a first choice goalkeeper elsewhere. Luis Díaz’s future is also under speculation following his link with Barcelona.