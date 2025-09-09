Liverpool handed quiet boost ahead of Burnley clash that will delight Arne Slot

Liverpool face Burnley in the Premier League after the international break.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have been handed a boost ahead of their Premier League campaign recommencing.

The Reds sit at the summit of the table after three games. They’re the only team in the top flight yet to drop any points as Arne Slot’s side aim to defend their crown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool recorded victories over AFC Bournemouth, Newcastle United and Arsenal before the first international break. The majority of the Reds’ squad have been representing their respective nations in 2026 World Cup qualifiers and Slot will be hoping they all return to Merseyside unscathed. Liverpool are back in action when they travel to Burnley on Sunday.

And the Anfield head coach may well have been pleased to see that Ryan Gravenberch did not feature for the Netherlands in a 3-2 win over Lithuania. Gravenberch had played in a 1-1 draw against Poland last week but was rotated against Lithuania, while Liverpool team-mates Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo played 90 minutes, with the latter impressing the Dutch media.

Gravenberch has had somewhat of an interrupted start to the 2025-26 campaign. He missed the penalty shootout loss to Crystal Palace in the Community Shield because of the birth of his child and was suspended for the 4-2 victory over Bournemouth. But Gravenberch played 90 minutes in triumphs against Newcastle and Arsenal.

Last season, the former Ajax man started every Premier League match en route to the silverware being claimed. He was magnificent after being deployed in the number-six position by Slot and his performances were rewarded by being named in the PFA Team of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Liverpool’s current squad, there is no like-for-like replacement for Gravenberch and his performances did dip somewhat in the latter stages of 2024-25. So when the chance to rest, Slot will likely be delighted.

The Reds chief will also be hopeful that Alexis Mac Allister plays for Argentina against Ecuador. The 25-year-old has also had a stuttering opening to the campaign because of fitness. He missed a large chunk of pre-season because of an injury suffered towards the end of 2024-25. When he has played against Bournemouth and Argentina, having had to sit out of the dramatic 3-2 win at Newcastle, Mac Allister has been short of his usual quality and looked rusty.

Slot will want Mac Allister to build some momentum but he was not afforded the chance in Argentina’s 3-0 victory over Venezuela last week. The ex-Brighton midfielder has a disrupted journey to his homeland and was left on the bench.

Head coach Lionel Scaloni has suggested that Mac Allister could start for the World Cup holders, who have already qualified for next year’s tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada, when they face Ecuador.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As things stand, the only injured player for Liverpool is Jeremie Frimpong. The summer signing from Bayer Leverkusen picked up a hamstring problem against Bournemouth and is recovering from his setback.