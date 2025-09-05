Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on April 30, 2025 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Alexis Mac Allister absence explained as Lionel Messi shines in what is likely to have been his final game on Argentinian soil.

Alexis Mac Allister was left on the bench for Argentina as Lionel Messi said goodbye to his home nation.

The World Cup champions cruised to a 3-0 victory over Venezuela in what could be Messi’s final game in front of fans in his country. It was hardly a surprise that the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner - regarded as the greatest player of all time by many - fired a double in Buenos Aires. Messi almost notched a hat-trick only for a goal to be disallowed for offside.

It is expected to be Messi’s last match on home soil. However, the 38-year-old admitted he is unsure if he will be part of Argentina’s squad that will defend the World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada next year. Messi, who now plays for Inter Miami, said: “A lot of things went through my head [when I stepped onto the pitch]. I knew it was going to be the last official game here. I’ve been many things on this pitch, some good, some not so good, but it’s always a joy to play in Argentina, in front of our fans.

“I had the love of the fans at Barcelona, but I always wanted to have it here too. For many years, people spoke too much, but I’ll keep the good memories, all the good things we achieved with the teams that couldn’t quite get over the line, and all that came after that. I’m honest with myself, when I’m feeling alright I enjoy it, but when I’m not I suffer a lot so I’d rather not play like that. Nine months go by very quickly but it’s also a long time.”

Providing he is fit, Mac Allister will certainly be in Argentina’s squad at the World Cup. The Liverpool midfielder played a key role when La Albiceleste claimed glory in Qatar in 2022 and has developed into one of the best players in the world in his position.

Mac Allister was indispensable as the Reds claimed the Premier League title last season. However, he has started the defence with some injury problems that carried over from last term, missing a large chunk of pre-season and was absent for the dramatic 3-2 win at Newcastle United.

The former Brighton man did start the 1-0 victory over Arsenal last weekend before the international break and came out of the game unscathed. But he did not play for Argentina against Venezuela as, according to head coach Lionel Scaloni, Mac Allister could not train properly before the game.

Yet it was not because of injury. Instead, Mac Allister arrived in his motherland later than the rest of his team-mates because of travel complications. Rather than heading to London, he was due to travel to Argentina Amsterdam but airline KLM had internal problems. Instead, Mac Allister had to divert to Paris before arriving to Argentina late on Tuesday. Speaking ahead of the Venezuela clash, Scaloni said: “Alexis Mac Allister arrived late, and I don't think he'll make the team because he barely trained.”