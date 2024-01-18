Liverpool look set to miss out on a major transfer target from the summer.

Liverpool's Premier League rivals Fulham are back in the picture to sign one of Jurgen Klopp's biggest transfer targets in recent months. The Reds had been heavily linked to André Trindade during the summer and were pushing to sign him before the start of the new season.

Fluminense made it clear from the off that no players would be leaving the club until they had played the Copa Libertadores final. They went on to lift the trophy for the first time in their history and true to their word, discussions are now on the table for potential player sales.

Once the January window opened, André became a hot target once again but links between him and Liverpool faded. Almost out of nowhere, Fulham became the front-runners to bring the Brazilian to the Premier League but their interest also fizzled out.

However, FootballTransfers now claim that Marco Silva's side have reignited their interest in André and have reopened discussions with him over a potential swoop this month. Fulham had initially told Fluminense they were 'exploring other options in the transfer market' but this second approach has indicated 'positive talks' towards a January transfer.

Liverpool were heavily linked to André for several months and were viewed as the favourites to coax him away from Brazil. Following their midfield exodus, the 22-year-old was one of the main names on their radar to bring in as part of their restructure.

A report from Football Insider last month stated that the Reds were 'ending their interest' in André as a result of Fulham's advancing talks. Liverpool had 'multiple bids' rejected for his services during the summer, as both the player and his club were firm on not green-lighting any moves until January at the earliest.