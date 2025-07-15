Liverpool are among the clubs linked with the 20-year-old winger in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool remain interested in signing a young Belgian winger, reports suggest.

The Reds have been linked with several attacking players, with uncertainty surrounding Luis Diaz’s future. Diaz has attracted interest from Barcelona and Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window. While Arne Slot’s side have turned down initial enquiries from the pair, they continue to have the Colombia international on their radar.

Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr are also said to be willing to pay as much as £73 million for Diaz, who has two years left on his Anfield contract. The 28-year-old has recently admitted that talks are ongoing about his future and has not denied that he could depart.

Diaz scored 13 Premier League goals in last season’s title triumph - and 17 in all competitions. If he were to depart Liverpool then his void may need to be filled. Real Madrid’s Rodrygo would be a dream target for many fans amid his uncertain future at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, the Reds have Cody Gakpo who also plays on the left flank but Slot may want another option, potentially who could be an understudy and developed with game-time. One player who has been linked is Malick Fofana.

The 20-year-old enjoyed a fine 2024-25 season for Olympique Lyonnais, firing 11 goals and recording six assists in 41 appearances. According to RMC Sport, Fofana has a ‘good chance’ of leaving Lyon in the coming weeks. Despite Les Gones avoiding relegation to Ligue 1 after the French football watchdog DNCG’s decision was overturned, it’s reported that the club are still in ‘serious financial difficulty’ and may be forced to sell some prized assets.

Fofana, a Belgium international, is wanted by Lyon’s French rivals Olympique de Marseille. Les Phocéens finished second in Ligue 1 to Paris Saint-Germain last season and have Roberto De Zerbi as their head coach.

However, RMC Sport claims that Marseille have ‘little chance’ of signing Fofana as more ‘powerful and prestigious clubs’ are keen - with one being Liverpool.