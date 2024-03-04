Liverpool continue their search for the ideal Jurgen Klopp successor as his limited time left at the club continues to rapidly tick down. It has already been more than a month since the boss announced he will be leaving Anfield at the end of the season, calling time on a game-changing nine year tenure with the Reds.

The new manager of Liverpool has huge shoes to fill and they will definitely be aware of that when they arrive. Who it will be remains to be seen at this moment in time, although the Reds are still keen on reuniting Xabi Alonso with his old club.

The former Liverpool midfielder is currently well on his way to securing Bayer Leverkusen's first ever Bundesliga title. With the Black and Reds still yet to lose a single match this season, they have moved ten points clear of reigning champions Bayern Munich, who have made the decision to sack Thomas Tuchel at the end of the season.

Since the announcement that the former Chelsea manager will leave his position, Bayern have also been linked with Alonso, throwing a major spanner into the works for Liverpool. However, a new report suggests the German powerhouses could be looking elsewhere as the situation with Alonso has been 'viewed internally as extremely complicated'.

According to AZ, the search for Bayern's next coach has been predicted to 'take some time' as the board are 'discussing various candidates' before they make a firm decision. Their top priority is still Alonso but they have also set their sights on others.

The report claims that the Bavarians have 'come up with another surprising name' in the form of Feyenoord manager Arne Slot. The 45-year-old joined the Dutch outfit in 2021 and led them to last season's Eredivisie title. He also reached the final of the Europa Conference League in his debut campaign.

