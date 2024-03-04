Liverpool left it astonishingly late to secure their latest win in the Premier League, coming away from the City Ground with a massive three points. The Reds shattered the hearts of Nottingham Forest, who were on the brink of banking a crucial point to aid their relegation survival hopes.

Nuno Espírito Santo's side held Liverpool at 0-0 until the dying embers of the match, when the in-form Darwin Núñez popped up with what could be one of their results of the season if they go on to win the league.

In the 99th minute, the £85 million signing from Benfica guided the ball beyond a devastated Matz Sels in the Forest goal. As a result, the Reds keep their slim lead at the top of the table and look ahead to what could be an all-or-nothing clash with Manchester City this weekend.

After a lot of criticism since first arriving at Anfield, Núñez is silencing his doubters with a run of wonderful form, especially in the absence of key players like Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah. The Uruguay international has tallied 10 goals and seven assists in 25 Premier League appearances so far, and 14 goals, 11 assists overall.

Following their latest win, Luis Suárez heaped praise on his compatriot as he celebrated his own goalscoring performance. The former Liverpool striker got himself on the scoresheet for the first time since joining Inter Miami, netting a brace in their 5-0 win against Orlando City in the MLS the same day.

Speaking after the match, Suárez was asked whether he saw Núñez's last gasp goal to keep Liverpool at the top of the Premier League title race.

"Yes I saw. I am so happy for Liverpool and I am so happy for Darwin. He is one of the best strikers in the world today," the 37-year-old said, who tallied 82 goals and 46 assists in 133 Liverpool appearances.

Klopp also paid compliments to Núñez and discussed the chants comparing him to Andy Carroll that had been ringing around the City Ground.