Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez issued a defiant message following the Reds’ 2-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening.

The Reds were beaten for the first time in the Premier League this season after a catalogue of controversial refereeing decisions saw Jurgen Klopp’s side end the game with nine men as Joel Matip’s own goal deep into stoppage time handed Spurs the win.

Curtis Jones was sent off after VAR intervention but Luis Diaz thought he had put the 10 men ahead only for the linesman to flag the decision as offside. VAR failed to intervene on that occasion despite the goal being onside, with the PGMOL later admitting a human error meant the goal was not awarded.

At full time Nunez, who was an unused substitute due to Diogo Jota’s sending off, walked over to the Liverpool supporters and thumped the Liverpool badge and pumped his fists to the away fans.

He later posted on social media: “Come on Liverpool, we are together and against everyone.” Liverpool are back in action in the Europa League on Thursday with their next Premier League outing against Brighton on Sunday afternoon.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp revealed his pride at his side’s performance, as they came within a whisker of claiming a point despite finishing the match with nine men.

He said: “I told the boys after the game I am super proud and especially with 10 men they were really good. They did everything that is necessary and on top of that we were courageous. I don’t think there is anything to say about the offside goal. I knew at half-time.

“In the first moment I thought it was clear offside but then it is right to think they have a better view and at half-time we knew with normal pictures. Easy to see, no offside.