Liverpool are looking to bolster their firepower under Arne Slot in 2025.

Liverpool continue their search for new midfielders, following on from an overhaul under Jurgen Klopp in 2023. After the departure of five senior players in the middle of the park, the Reds splashed the cash on the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

The duo have become Anfield regulars but Wataru Endō has slipped significantly down the pecking order under new manager Arne Slot. The Japanese international was brought in from Stuttgart in a £16.2 million deal after the Reds fumbled moves for Moisés Caicedo and Roméo Lavia, who both ended up signing for Chelsea.

Liverpool were looking for a replacement for Fabinho but Endō is no longer deemed the right man for the job, having made just eight substitute appearances in the Premier League so far this season. Instead, Ryan Gravenberch has been given the nod but Liverpool are still looking to bolster their options in the No.6 position.

Liverpool in talks over German international

A name that has been on Liverpool’s radar for some time now is Joshua Kimmich. The Bayern Munich star became a target recently but it wasn’t the first time we have heard of the Reds wanting to sign the 29-year-old.

Kimmich’s incredible versatility has made him hot property over the years, with many clubs showing interest in pursuing his signature. Over the last five seasons, the 97-time capped German has played predominantly as a defensive midfielder but prior to that, he also dominated as a right-back and centre-back. He is also known to play further forward in a more central midfield role.

Bringing Kimmich in would cover a lot of bases, especially during an injury crisis. The chance of him signing for a new club this year is increasing as his current contract is due to expire this summer and he has not been able to reach an agreement over a new deal. Bayern run the risk of losing Kimmich for free in the summer if they don’t tie him down with new terms or sell him this month.

According to TZ, Liverpool are among those looking to sign the 29-year-old this year and initial ‘informal talks have already taken place’ between the two parties. However, nothing concrete has been agreed yet and the Reds are also keen on another Bayern star in Alphonso Davies.

Alphonso Davies also on the radar

Davies is also approaching the end of his contract this year and will be a free agent in just a matter of months. The TZ report claims that his contract extension talks in Munich are in danger of ‘falling through’. The player’s agent reportedly flew in to discuss terms but left without any new deal agreed.

Davies’ entourage are said to want more money from a proposed deal, with the salary difference said to be between €8-10 million (£6.7m-8.4m). The left-back is another player who has been linked with Liverpool for some time now, and with the Andy Robertson criticism rising lately, Slot could be assessing his options for the future.