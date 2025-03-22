Liverpool have capacity to meet Newcastle United demand despite £57 million loss

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool could be in for a game-changing summer transfer window.

Liverpool are gearing up for a busy summer transfer window which could see them oversee multiple significant changes at the club, including the introduction of a marquee new striker.

Alexander Isak has become one of the leading names linked with a move to Anfield at the end of the season, but he comes with a hefty asking price. According to several recent reports, Newcastle United aren’t willing to let their top player leave for cheap and are looking for a nine-figure offer before they consider cashing in.

Due to profit and sustainability rules, many clubs have been approaching recent transfer windows with caution, or have been forced to sell existing players before buying new ones. However, Liverpool are in a solid position ahead of the summer to splash the cash in an area in need of improvement.

Liverpool have capacity to spend blockbuster fee on new striker

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have the PSR capacity to ‘spend well over £100 million’ on a new striker this summer. This information comes at the ideal time for the Reds, who are looking to revamp their frontline, with Isak firmly in their sights.

As they have spent relatively small amounts over the last two windows, Liverpool are in a position to go big on a statement centre-forward. Amid the troublesome season Darwin Nunez has had, it has been widely reported that he will be sold on this summer.

The Uruguayan became the club’s record signing in 2022, joining from Benfica in an eye-watering £85 million move. However, his on-and-off performances have led Liverpool back to the market, searching for new options ahead of what could be a major restructure under Arne Slot.

Football Insider also reported last month that the manager and his recruitment team see Isak as the ‘perfect’ signing for Anfield. Despite an asking price of £100 million or more, Liverpool’s interest in him is ‘genuine’ and ‘very strong’.

The Sweden international netted his 23rd goal of the season against the Reds in their Carabao Cup final showdown. His clinical presence in front of goal as a centre-forward is something Liverpool have been lacking, as Mohamed Salah continues to be their main source of goals.

Liverpool could make huge summer move despite 2023/24 loss

Finance expert Stefan Borson revealed at the start of the year that Liverpool could be in line for a £700 million windfall in revenue due to their strong performances this season.

The report claims that the Reds still have the stance to spend big this summer, despite suffering a £57 million pre-tax loss in the 2023/24 campaign.

The loss came despite posting a record-breaking revenue, with their turnover shooting up to £614 million from £594 million as commercial and match day income rose. However, media revenue dropped due to not playing in the Champions League last season.

The Reds’ penultimate Premier League season under Jurgen Klopp was a disappointing once, finishing fifth in the table being just one point shy of champions Manchester City in 2021/22.