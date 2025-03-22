Curtis Jones has received mixed reviews from his latest performance for England | Getty Images

What the English media has said about Curtis Jones’ first appearance under Thomas Tuchel for England.

The Thomas Tuchel era is officially underway and England made sure to kick it off with a win. Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones was handed his first international start of this new chapter, pairing with Declan Rice as the Three Lions beat Albania 2-0 in World Cup qualifying.

Jones was one of 20 Reds players to be called up for international duty this week. The 24-year-old was selected alongside Jarell Quansah as part of Tuchel’s first England camp but the latter was cut from the squad ahead of Friday’s match.

Jones has made 13 Premier League starts for Liverpool so far this season, and has come off the bench 11 times. The midfielder has contributed two important goals in the Reds’ title pursuit, including the winner over Chelsea back in October.

With call-ups for the likes of Dan Burn and goalscorer Myles Lewis-Skelly, Tuchel is showcasing his flexibility as he searches for his best England XI. Jones boasted an impressive 95 percent passing accuracy during his latest England performance and has earned some solid feedback from the media.

Curtis Jones earns mixed reviews from England display

Speaking during filming of Amazon Prime’s Liverpool-focused ‘Doubters to Believers’ documentary, former Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders listed Jones, Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice in his ‘complete midfield’.

It seems Tuchel was channelling this mentality, as all three started against Albania on Friday. Jones boasted a 95 percent pass accuracy rate and created one goalscoring opportunity for the Three Lions. Here’s what some of the English media had to say about Jones’ performance at Wembley.

“Just a third start for Jones but showed, in flashes, why he has been a key part of Liverpool's midfield this season. Linked the play well and looked to get into the box when he could. A quiet second half before being replaced in the 74th minute,” BBC Sport said, providing a rating of 6/10.

“On the ball a lot during the early stages and set the tone with some fierce pressing. Needed more finesse in final third,” wrote The Guardian alongside a 7/10 rating.

The Standard, issuing a 6/10, elaborated: “Is desperate to make himself the go-to man next to Declan Rice, but has competition from plenty of others in that position. Some good passes, some lax ones. But first-rate movement off the ball.”

Which Liverpool players are on international duty?

Ryan Gravenberch and Alisson have both withdrawn from their respective international camps. Gravenberch picked up a knock during the Carabao Cup final but was called up to the Netherlands squad regardless. However, he has since pulled out of the camp but he ‘should be ready’ to return to action with Liverpool.

Alisson has also withdrawn due to a head injury and suspected concussion. The Brazil team doctor reported: “He is normal, without any complaints. He did not report any fainting or memory loss.”

Liverpool have since announced Alisson has returned to the club and will undergo further assessment. The rest of the Liverpool players currently on international duty are as follows:

Jarell Quansah and Curtis Jones – England

Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo – Netherlands

Ibrahima Konate – France

Dominik Szoboszlai – Hungary

Mohamed Salah – Egypt

Caoimhin Kelleher – Republic of Ireland

Diogo Jota – Portugal

Andy Robertson – Scotland

Luis Diaz – Colombia

Darwin Nunez – Uruguay

Alexis Mac Allister – Argentina

Kostas Tsimikas – Greece

Wataru Endo – Japan

Harvey Elliott – England U21s

James McConnell and Trey Nyoni – England U20s