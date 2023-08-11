Move over Roméo Lavia talks, the Liverpool vs Chelsea battle for Moisés Caicedo has well and truly taken over as one of the most speculated transfer stories this summer. The Reds well and truly broke the internet when it was announced that they’d offered a British record fee of £111 million for the Brighton star this week.

However, the latest twist in this saga has revealed that Caicedo only wants to leave if it is to go to Chelsea, despite Liverpool and the Seagulls agreeing on the eye-watering price. This naturally scuppers Liverpool’s chances of bringing the midfielder to Anfield and adding new options to their now depleted engine room.

Jordan Henderson and Fabinho’s exits to Saudi Arabia have left a big hole in the team and unless they make some new signings fast, Liverpool will be taking on the new Premier League season with 18-year-old Stefan Bajcetic as their only natural No.6.

Although, they may be willing to raid Brighton’s squad regardless, even if it’s not for Caicedo. Jurgen Klopp’s side have already brought in Alexis Mac Allister from the south coast this summer and now, Caicedo talks aside, they are also said to be interested in Pervis Estupiñán as they eye up potential defensive targets as well.

That’s according to Football Transfers, who report that Liverpool have ‘expressed a concrete interest’ in signing the left-back. Klopp is said to be ‘a huge fan’ of the Ecuadorian and sees him as a potential replacement for Andy Robertson when that time comes.