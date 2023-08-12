The blatantly obvious Liverpool £111m transfer alternatives after Moises Caicedo blow

Liverpool may be about to miss out on Brighton’s Moises Caicedo, but their record fee of £111m, which was agreed with Brighton, has shown their hand, and now there’s a clear way for the club to move forward and save their transfer window.

Their intention to sign Caicedo has resulted in them showing the world they have money to spend and now the attention turns to where else they can distribute funds in the market.

Fans were promised a midfield rebuild and a new-look squad, but many aren’t fully satisfied. Despite allowing over five senior figures to leave on permanent deals, they’ve only signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai and fans are still clamouring for at least one more midfielder and perhaps a central defender.

At the start of the window, it was reported that the targets were midfielders and left-footed centre-back - they’ve signed two midfielders and will probably sign another, but the market has not been kind to them on the defensive front.

The dream signing would have been Josko Gvardiol - he was a Liverpool fan growing up and was available this summer, but Liverpool opted not to spend big and Manchester City completed a swift £77m deal as a result. But there’s one easy fix for Jurgen Klopp and it would only cost £40m.

Gonçalo Inácio, of Sporting Lisbon, is a 21-year-old rising centre-back who has built a strong reputation across Europe in recent years. Available for £40m (his release clause) the left-footed defender could be the perfect foil for Klopp’s new system, which Andy Robertson has struggled to adapt to thus far.

Reports have linked him with the club in the past and he would no doubt be a strong option given that Joel Matip is likely to depart next summer and Ibrahim Konate and Joe Gomez both suffer regular injuries. FBref shows that he ranks in the top 1% for assists, shot-creating action, and progressive passes, the top 3% for progressive carries, and the top 4% for successful take-ons per 90 - he would be a perfect addition.

In midfield, Romeo Lavia still stands as a great option in midfield. Sure, he has just one full season at the top level, but he shone at Southampton and his potential is extremely high. He would learn surrounded by top players and whilst there is an element of risk due to his age, he certainly fits the bill due to his ball-playing ability and athleticism.

They have had three bids already rejected, with £45m their most recent effort. Chelsea had submitted a £48m bid, which wasn’t accepted, so it would mean they would have to match the £50m valuation for Lavia to secure him. What’s a few extra million pounds when you have just tabled a British record fee?