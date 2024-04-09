Liverpool have a huge task on their hands as they look to bring in the ideal replacement for Jurgen Klopp. The return of Michael Edwards has instilled some comfort ahead of an uncertain era at Anfield, though.

After a new manager is locked in, Fenway Sports Group’s new CEO of Football, and sporting director Richard Hughes will roll up their sleeves and look to bring new players through the door to kickstart this new chapter.

Liverpool are looking to strengthen a number of areas within the squad and a report from AS (via Sport Witness) claims that they are ‘keen’ on signing Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams. However, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are also linked with the 21-year-old.

Williams has established himself as one his team’s standout players and his six goal and 14 assist tally speaks for itself. The winger signed a new deal with Athletic back in December but the report states that Liverpool, Spurs and Villa have all ‘tempted’ Williams in ‘recent months’ and this summer could bring some interesting conversations.

The winger’s current deal runs until 2027 but he reportedly has a €55 million (£47m) release clause in place, which has been described as ‘affordable’ for all Premier League clubs mentioned.

Williams is a natural left-winger but he can also operate on the right, which will almost certainly be on Liverpool’s radar. The future of Mohamed Salah remains a grey area as his current contract expires next summer. Contrasting reports have claimed the Egyptian is close to agreeing new terms but others suggest Saudi Arabia are once again closing in on a deal.

