Liverpool’s quest to find a fitting replacement for Jurgen Klopp has become one of the biggest talking points of the season. Not only was the football world left stunned when the German revealed he will be leaving the club at the end of the season, but the recruitment process has already produced some dramatic twists and turns.

Xabi Alonso was Liverpool’s main focus right from the start and fans were eager to see a deal between the club and a former Anfield icon locked in by the summer. However, the ex-midfielder is enjoying a sensational season with Bayer Leverkusen and has confirmed that he will remain at the club for the upcoming season.

The candidate now in the spotlight is Rúben Amorim and this saga has not been plain sailing either. Here’s a look at the latest headlines surrounding the Reds’ interest in the Sporting CP boss.

Links are ‘concrete’

Fabrizio Romano has shed some further light on the situation as it has been rumoured that the Reds are close to striking a three-year deal with Amorim for when Klopp leaves his position. The transfer expert has provided an update in the latest Daily Briefing column for Caught Offside.

“My understanding remains that we are not yet at the final stages of the story. It’s true that contacts are really concrete — talks have taken place and will keep taking place, but we have to be patient and wait for the moment Liverpool make their final choice.

“I respect other journalists, but this remains my information for the moment so I think we still have to wait a bit longer for a conclusion to this saga. In my opinion, Amorim would be a great option for Liverpool as he’s a smart, excellent modern coach. I’ve been really impressed by what he’s done at Sporting and I’m sure he could be a success at Anfield, if he ends up getting the job.”

‘No ongoing negotiations’

Like with any transfer link, there will always be contrasting reports to throw curveballs into the mix. While there are a heavy amount of sources claiming Liverpool are in close contact with Amorim, Portuguese outlet Record has reported that there are ‘no ongoing negotiations’ between the two parties (via Sport Witness).

“Contrary to what has been reported on social media, Record found, there are no ongoing negotiations with a view to a possible transfer or contract, just as it is false that there is an alleged verbal agreement that allows the coach to leave for €10m (£8.5m). Amorim’s termination clause is €30m (£25.7m) for Portugal and drops to €20m (£17m) abroad.”