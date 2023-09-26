Liverpool’s strong start to the season could see them challenge for the title once again.

Liverpool have begun the season in fine form winning five of their first six league games which sees them placed second behind Manchester City.

It wasn’t that long ago that both City and Liverpool were the dominating forces in the league, going toe-to-toe for the title and we may have another titanic battle on our hands this year.

Jurgen Klopp’s side suffered a heartbreak final day of the 2021/22 season as they were pipped to the title by a single point after a late City comeback, but they fell away last season and finished fifth while Pep Guardiola’s side secured a famous treble.

While there was disappointment last year, fans will be excited with their form which has led to a strong omen about the potential outcome of their season.

This is only the second time in the last 43 years that Liverpool have scored three or more goals in their first three home games of a new season. The last time they did this (2019/20) they won the league.

Anfield is becoming a fortress once again; back in 2021 they had their 68 unbeaten record at home ended by a Sean Dyche Burnley side during the COVID-19 pandemic and that record over the years provided the foundations for success in England and Europe - and Klopp will be hoping it can do the same again this season.

Aston Villa, West Ham and Bournemouth have all been dispatched with confident, attacking displays and Liverpool’s new cluster of stars have settled in brilliantly so far, and there’s still more to come from the likes of Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch.

In terms of upcoming games, they don’t face a ‘top six’ club at Anfield until December 16 - when Manchester United will travel back in Merseyside just nine months after a historic 7-0 drubbing.

Until then, they face Leicester in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, R. Union SG in the Europa League, Everton, Toulouse, Nottingham Forest, Brentford and LASK before that United encounter meaning they will confident about extending such a record until then.

Of course, in terms of the title, Man City are currently six from six in the league and even without Kevin De Bruyne until the new year, they look incredibly hard to stop once again.

