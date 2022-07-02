Juventus could offer former PSG man to Liverpool in ‘swap deal’ for Roberto Firmino

The Brazilian striker is out of contract next summer and is expected to see limited game time at Anfield this season following the arrival of Darwin Nunez.

Roberto Firmino could be set to leave Liverpool this summer in a swap deal with Juventus that would bring a French international midfielder to Anfield.

According to a report from The Express, The Turin side are considering offering midfielder Adrien Rabiot to the Reds in exchange for the Brazilian forward.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both Firmino and Rabiot will be out of contract when their current deals expire next summer and neither is expected to remain at their respective clubs.

Here is what is being reported about the potential deal that could see Jurgen Klopp land the former PSG ace:

Liverpool ‘entertaining’ Firmino swap deal for Rabiot

As per The Express, Juventus are willing to swap Rabiot for the former Hoffenhiem forward.

With the Reds having signed Darwin Nunez this summer it looks like Firmino’s playing time will be drastically decreased this coming season.

The Brazilian played in just 20 Premier League games last season which was 16 appearances less than the 2020/21 campaign.

With his contract set to expire next summer, it looks unlikely the 30-year old would look to extend his seven year stay at Anfield.

French international Rabiot finds himself in a similar situation at Juventus.

Although the 27-year old World Cup winner did feature regularly for the Turin side in the Serie A last season he is also set to be out of contract next summer.

Unsure as to whether they can tie him down on a new deal, Juve may look to ‘cash in’ now by bringing in Firmino to bolster their attacking options.

What does this mean for Liverpool’s internet in Jude Bellingham?

Although the opportunity to add a player of Rabiot’s quality to their midfield will be a prospect that intrigues Jurgen Klopp and the Anfield hierarchy, there is also a suggestion his arrival would be seen as a “Plan B” to signing Jude Bellingham.

The England international is thought to be a top target for the Reds next summer but the 19-year old Borussia Dortmund star is also attracting interest from several other European heavyweights - including Real Madrid.

It is reported by AS that Los Blancos will try to sign Bellingham next summer as a successor to the ageing Luca Modric and that could potentially scupper Liverpool’s chances of bringing him to Anfield.