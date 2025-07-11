Hugo Ekitike remains a key target for Liverpool | Getty Images

Liverpool are looking to bolster their attacking options

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool’s action-packed summer transfer window looks set to continue into this month as the champions continue to pursue highly-rated Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike.

The Reds are thought to be huge admirers of the former Paris Saint-Germain frontman after his terrific performances in the 2024/25 season which saw him score 22 goals in 48 appearances across all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 23-year-old showcased plenty of quality in front of goal which suggested he could lead the line in the Premier League for years to come while his all-round traits of being able to link up play, hold the ball up and create chances for others have also drawn admiration from the Liverpool recruitment team with the striker contributing 12 assists over the course of last term.

Ekitike is expected to stake a claim to be involved in the French national team by the time the World Cup comes around next summer, and is viewed as the calibre of player that could help fire the Reds to yet another league title while taking some of the goalscoring responsibilities away from Mohamed Salah, who is set to miss a month around the winter period at Afcon.

Frankfurt have already signed a striker amid Hugo Ekitike exit talk

Frankfurt have secured the summer signing of Jonathan Burkardt from Bundesliga rivals Mainz. The three-time German international has signed a five-year deal valid until 30 June 2030, following a seven-season spell at Mainz in which he scored a club record 41 Bundesliga goals in 136 appearances.

Burkardt enjoyed a career best campaign which saw him score 19 times across all competitions, with 18 of those coming in just 29 league appearances. The striker had been coveted by Manchester United but has chosen to move to Deutsche Bank Park, in a deal which suggests Ekitike could be sold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How much would Liverpool need to pay to sign Hugo Ekitike?

Throughout the summer, Liverpool have reportedly been told that they’d need to pay a sum of around 100 million euro (£86m) to bring Hugo Ekitike to Anfield. However, TBR Football claims that recent developments have now made the 23-year-old forward more attainable in this window.

TBR Football suggest there is a belief in England that Frankfurt will eventually reduce their asking price after signing Burkardt. Reporter Graeme Bailey explained: “It’s gone under the radar a bit that Eintracht Frankfurt have signed Jonathan Burkardt, who Man Utd looked very closely at. Frankfurt have already signed Ekitike’s replacement.

“If they continue to demand €100m then Ekitke won’t move, but there’s a belief in England that they won’t so there’s real interest there. He’s one on Liverpool’s list, but they’re happy to wait to hear news on their dream target Alexander Isak. Newcastle are doing work on potential replacements for Isak too [if he doesn’t sign a new deal], and Ekitike is one of them. Liverpool know the striker market and Ekitike is one who has impressed them, I can confirm that.”

Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krösche said earlier this summer on Ekitike: "He's one of the most interesting strikers on the European market. Hugo has to decide that. I'm glad we have him. If he decides otherwise, that's our motto: If a player develops faster than us, we let him go."