Barcelona and Bayern Munich have both expressed interest in signing Liverpool winger Luis Diaz.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barcelona have given up their pursuit of Luis Diaz for a second time, reports suggest.

The Liverpool winger has been on the Spanish champions’ radar throughout the summer transfer window. Barca had an inquiry for Diaz rebuffed by the Reds last month after both sporting director Deco and head coach Hansi Flick spoke of their admiration for the Colombia international.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The La Liga giants turned their attention to Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao. However, Barca’s recent financial problems meant that they could not register Williams - and he subsequently signed a 10-year contract at Bilbao.

The Nou Camp outfit again turned their attention towards Diaz, who scored 13 goals to help Liverpool win the Premier League title last season. But the Reds remain reluctant to lose the 28-year-old. As a result, it is suggested that Barca have made Marcus Rashford, who is surplus to requirements at Manchester United, as their number one target to provide cover for Lamine Yamal and Raphinha. Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg posted on X: “As revealed on 6 July, the priority for FC Barcelona is Marcus #Rashford. Barca want to try again for Rashford and are prepared to go all-in.

“A few weeks ago, Luis #Díaz was priority number one, as reported, but Liverpool rejected the approach. Rashford is now the clear number one target. Talks are ongoing. Green light from Hansi Flick was already given days ago. The 27-year-old winger is set to leave Manchester United.”

Liverpool stance on Diaz

Diaz has two years left on his Liverpool contract but there have yet to be any discussions over a new deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bayern Munich also have Diaz on their radar. The German powerhouses have lost Leroy Sane to Galatasaray on a free transfer, while Jamal Musiala is sidelined until next year after breaking his leg at the Club World Cup. BILD has reported that Bayern have made an offer of £44.8 million (€52 million) for Diaz, but it falls well short of Liverpool’s valuation.

Spanish outlet Cadena SER suggests that Liverpool have a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with Diaz that they will allow him to leave if an offer in excess of £69 million is lodged. There have also been reports that Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr have made Diaz their top target. Cristiano Ronaldo signed a new contract with the Riyadh-based club as well as being handed a 15 per cent stake, while Diaz’s Colombia team-mate Jhon Duran has departed for Fenerbahce.

Recently discussing his future, Diaz said: "We’re there, negotiating. We’ll see what can be achieved, for us and for the club. We’ll try to do our best and make the best decision. We’re in the process of negotiations, talking with the club, with Liverpool, with everyone who’s approaching us. But I’m very calm where I am, you know, very happy. Trying to make the best decision, now."

Diaz joined Liverpool from Porto for £37.5 million in January 2022. During his time on Merseyside, he has won four major trophies, with the highlight being the Premier League in the 2024-25 campaign.