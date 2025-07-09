Liverpool have the France under-21 international on their radar in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool have been handed a potential boost should they pursue one of their striker targets.

The Reds have been credited with an interest in signing Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt this summer. The France under-21s international scored 22 goals and created 12 in 44 games to help Frankfurt finished third in the Bundesliga and qualify for the Champions League.

It’s not a surprise that Ekitike has reportedly attracted several suitors. Liverpool have the former Paris Saint-Germain centre-forward on their radar, with Premier League rivals Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal credited with an interest.

Frankfurt eye replacement

Frankfurt are said to value Ekitike at around £85 million and so far have not budged on their price tag. However, it seems that Dino Toppmoller’s side are putting plans in place should the 22-year-old leave. According to FootMercato, Frankfurt have their eyes on a replacement.

It is said that they are keen on Olympique Lyonnais marksman Georges Mikautadze. Lyon find themselves in a precarious situation, having been relegated from Ligue 1 despite finishing sixth in the 2024-25 season. They have been demoted by the French football watchdog DNCG. Mikautadze scored 17 times and recorded 11 assists for Lyon last term.

Recent reports have suggested that Les Gones must raise €200 million to retain their Ligue 1 status. Should Frankfurt win the race for Mikautadze then they may be more receptive to selling Ekitike. The German side are said to value the France under-21s international at £85 million and hope that a bidding war may ensue. However, that may no longer be the case now that Chelsea have signed Joao Pedro and Arsenal are closing in on a deal to sign Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP.

What’s been said

Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krösche said earlier this summer on Ekitike: "He's one of the most interesting strikers on the European market. Hugo has to decide that. I'm glad we have him. If he decides otherwise, that's our motto: If a player develops faster than us, we let him go."

Liverpool have been linked with a number of strikers this summer. The dream signing for many supporters would be Alexander Isak although it’s unlikely. Newcastle United are reluctant to sell their talisman and value the Sweden international at a minimum of £150 million. The Magpies are also hopeful of tying Isak down to a new contract and making him the highest-paid player in the club’s history.

Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig is another to be linked with a potential move to Anfield, as well as Victor Osimhen.