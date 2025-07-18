Liverpool 'submit official bid' for priority target who has 'said yes' to Anfield

Liverpool have lodged an official approach to sign this high profile transfer target.

Liverpool continue to pursue more marquee signings this summer as they prepare to defend their Premier League title next season. The Reds have already splashed big cash on record signing Florian Wirtz but they’re looking to spend even more in this statement transfer window.

One of the main names on Liverpool’s radar right now is Hugo Ekitike, who has been identified as an alternative to Alexander Isak. The latter has been earmarked by the Reds for some time now but Newcastle United are digging in their heels over keeping him at St James’ Park.

The rumours surrounding Ekitike’s potential move to the Premier League have been flying recently, with other clubs including Newcastle also showing interest in signing him ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Hugo Ekitike ‘prefers’ Liverpool transfer

Jan Aage Fjortoft has shed some light on the ongoing rumours and claims that while Frankfurt do not wish to sell Ekitike, they have set an asking price of €100 million (£86m) for any club looking to try their hand this summer.

Liverpool have been linked with Ekitike for a while now and according to the former Norway international, the striker prefers Anfield as his next destination over anyone else.

“If Liverpool can’t get Isak, maybe they will go for Ekitike. What I do understand is that the player prefers to play for Liverpool,” Fjortoft told ESPN FC. “But, he is very relaxed because he knows he can play in the Champions League with Eintracht Frankfurt.

“Eintracht Frankfurt, for the first time in a long, long time, they don’t have to sell because they have already done that with Champions League qualification and the sales of Omar Marmoush and Kolo Muani. But I can tell you, Ekitike prefers Liverpool Football Club.”

Liverpool ‘submit bid’ for Hugo Ekitike

The reports have been coming in thick and fast lately and Fabrizio Romano has told his social media followers the Reds have tabled an official offer in attempt to sign Ekitike this summer. However, as already established, Eintracht Frankfurt aren’t willing to give in so easy and have knocked back Liverpool’s first attempt to snap up the 23-year-old striker.

While the Bundesliga side may be playing hardball, Romano has also echoed the sentiment that Ekitike is keen on the idea of moving to Liverpool and has reportedly agreed to join them on a personal level.

“Liverpool have submitted official bid to Eintracht for Hugo Ekitike. Eintracht already informed Liverpool that they want more, proposal rejected but it was initial contact as talks continue. Ekitike said yes Liverpool, no issues on personal terms. He wants LFC,” Romano posted.

With an official move reportedly rejected, Liverpool will need to revisit the table with an improved offer if they want to beat the competition to sign Ekitike this summer. A domino effect from a potential move to Anfield would mean Isak is more than likely completely ruled out of a Newcastle exit, as the Magpies would be unable to sign his potential replacement.

