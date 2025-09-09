Getty Images

Real Madrid remain interested in signing this Liverpool player.

Liverpool set a new record for cash spent on signings over the transfer window but despite their busy summer, there were still deals they didn’t get to finalise.

Bringing Marc Guehi to Anfield was a major miss for the Reds and they are very much expected to move for him again in 2026, most likely on a free transfer. They could also see more senior players leave the club, after already finalising eight cash sales over the last few months.

Ibrahima Konate’s situation remains an unclear one. The defender attracted significant attention over the summer and with his contract due to expire next year, the rumours are only increasing.

Real Madrid have been the club leading the interest in Konate and it seems they aren’t taking their foot off the gas.

Real Madrid eye 2026 move for Ibrahima Konate

Fabrizio Romano has provided a new update on Konate’s current situation, reporting that Real Madrid remain interested in the France international.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the transfer expert has revealed that conversations are still ongoing between Liverpool and Konate over a potential new contract but there has been ‘no agreement’ at this current stage.

“It's not something easy. That story was really with many different moments. In October and November last year, it was quite close, the contract extension verbally was very close, just with some final clauses,” Romano explained.

“Then it changed the game around December and January. New discussions on the contract and no agreement. We've spent the last six, eight, nine months with no agreement between the parties.

“What about Real Madrid? Konate, for sure, is on the list of Real Madrid. For sure, he is one of the players they like, and for sure he is one of the players that they would like to bring in in 2026. But this will only happen if Konate doesn't extend his contract at Liverpool.”

Ibrahima Konate speaking with Kylian Mbappe

French outlet Telefoot asked Konate if he had any communication with Kylian Mbappe. The defender was asked if his international teammate had been calling him to convince him to sign for Real Madrid, to which he replied, with a laugh: “He is calling me every day.”

Madrid poached Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool in the final weeks of his contract but they paid Liverpool a fee of £10m to accelerate the deal in order to announce him in time for the Club World Cup.

The La Liga giants have made pursuing players in the final year of their contracts one of their transfer strategies, which is proving to be a successful approach. Both Mbappe and Antonio Rudiger joined the club as free agents, and Madrid will hope to see through a similar deal for Konate.

