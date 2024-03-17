Graeme Souness wanted Frank Lampard to become the next Rangers manager. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Graeme Souness has revealed Arsenal “oozes class” and “bottling” the Premier League last year will help them prepare this time around.

The Gunners are currently top of the table on goal difference with 10 games remaining. Liverpool sit second but can capitalise on Arsenal taking on Manchester City after the international break.

No league title for 20 years places added pressure on Arsenal - who crumbled at the final hurdle last season. Mikel Arteta’s men were eight points clear in March but surrendered the advantage to City, who clinched their third consecutive Premier League.

As for Liverpool, they are aiming to round off the Jurgen Klopp era in style with any league triumph. The Reds lifted the trophy in 2020 but the honour was bittersweet as fans were forced away due to Covid-19 restrictions.

One of the most highly anticipated races in years has three elite sides competing to be crowned kings of English football. As it stands, bookmakers have Man City, given their recent history, as the favourites, with Pep Guardiola’s side chasing a historic consecutive treble.

In his Daily Mail column, Liverpool legend Souness, a confessed “closet” Arsenal fan, backed the North London outfit to learn their lessons from 2022-23. He wrote: “I am a closet fan of Arsenal. In my professional time, they have always been a club that oozes class. They did bottle the title race last year, there’s no other way of putting it.