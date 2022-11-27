Liverpool interest in England star confirmed as links with World Cup star grow

Liverpool have been linked with two players that have caught the eye at the World Cup Finals.

Liverpool are reportedly involved in a three-way battle to sign Borussia Dortmund and England star Jude Bellingham.

The former Birmingham City youngster is currently on World Cup duty with the Three Lions but that has not stopped speculation over his future. Bellingham made a shock switch to the Bundesliga giants in the summer of 2020 and has established himself as one of the most promising young players in Europe.

Advertisement

Despite still only being 19, the Stourbridge-born star has made over a century of appearances for Dortmund and has captained them on two occasions over the last 10 months. His form in the Bundesliga and at international level had led to links with a number of clubs around Europe - but one report in Germany has suggested three clubs are currently leading the race for his signature.

SkyGermany reporter Florian Plettenberg tweeted and update and suggested Jurgen Klopp has another two players on his radar. He said: “Been told that #MUFC (Manchester United) hardly has a chance anymore. Triple fight: Liverpool, (Manchester) City, Real (Madrid)! #LFC & Klopp pushing! But not at any price due to FFP. Price: Up to €150m! JB is LFCs top target for central midfield - next to 2 players from South America.”

Reds linked with World Cup star

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool are said to be in the running to sign PSV Eindhoven and Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo as he continues to impress at the World Cup Finals.

Netherlands’ Cody Gakpo celebrates scoring his sides two goals against Senegal

The 23-year-old star has been linked with the likes of Leeds United and Manchester United over the last six months and seems certain to attract further attention after shining in Qatar. Gakpo has found the net in both of the Netherlands’ first two games at the tournament and will hope to continue that run of form when his side face Qatar in their final group stage game on Tuesday.

Gakpo is said to be keen to leave PSV in the near-future and Dutch TV pundit Hans Kraay Jr has told ESPN Liverpool have an ‘admiration’ for the forward.