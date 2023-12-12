Liverpool are reportedly one of a number of clubs who have an interest in Hoffenheim’s Maximilian Beier, according to Sky Germany.

Beier, 21, has caught the eye in the Bundesliga for his frightening pace, ability to play across the frontline and for his brilliant start in front of goal this season. SportBILD’s Christian Falk had already reported Liverpool's interest a few months ago and now Sky have reported the same thing.

Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany has revealed that Beier has a release clause of €30m in summer and the reporter has even claimed that the current plan is for Beier to leave Hoffenheim in the summer, which puts multiple clubs on high alert.

As it stands, Brentford have also been named as a potential destination but the player's big focus is earning a call-up to the senior German national team for next summer's Euro 2024, as written on X by Plettenberg.

This season has been a breakout one for the attacker, netting six goals and providing four assists in 13 league games this season, in what has been an impressive step-up from scoring seven times across the 2.Bundesliga campaign last year. He even managed a hat-trick of assists against Stuttgart in an impressive 3-2 victory at the end of October.

Furthermore, he has caught the eye because of his blistering pace; the striker is the 10th-fastest player in the Bundesliga this season with a recorded speed of 35.45kmph which falls just short of the likes of Leroy Sane (35.82kmph) and Alphonso Davies (35.97kmph) as two of the quickest in the division.

Jurgen Klopp entrusted Jorg Schmadtke's Bundesliga knowledge in the summer to bring in the trio of Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo so he can certainly be trusted to select players from that league. However, their frontline includes Luis Diaz, Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota already, which is a formidable five that have all managed to find form across the season so far.