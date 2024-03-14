Liverpool are reportedly interested in bringing Mohamed Salah's international teammate Omar Marmoush to the club.

Marmoush, 25, has developed in Germany from the age of 18 after moving to Wolfsburg in 2016 from Egyptian side Wadi Degla and having joined Frankfurt last summer, he's now producing the form of his career so far. He signed on a free last season from Wolfsburg and has been one of the breakout stars in the Bundesliga this season.

With 15 goals and six assists across 32 games in all competitions, he has been one of the breakout talents in Germany this season. His form is certainly eye-catching and it seems to have attracted the attention of Liverpool, according to SportBILD. He currently has three years left on his current deal and he is being targeted by Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle United ahead of a possible summer move. The report from Germany claims Frankfurt will demand as much as €50m (£42.5m) for Marmoush, who will look to capitalise on his breakout season if they have to part ways this summer.