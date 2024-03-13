How 'Liverpool 2.0' has transformed Jurgen Klopp's side as they battle for quadruple

Liverpool's success in the back end of the 2022/23 season laid the groundwork for the quality we are seeing this season, but why was it so important?

38 league games ago, Jurgen Klopp made a tactical tweak to his 4-3-3 system that allowed Trent Alexander-Arnold to invert from his natural right-back position into the midfield when in possession. Benefits include the defender being able to get on the ball more often and have more freedom to roam and express himself with his world-class passing range.

Since then, Liverpool sit 'top' of the table, joint on points with Manchester City on 88 after 26 wins, 10 draws and just two losses across 38 games since March 2023, as well as nine points clear of Arsenal. They've scored the joint-most (92) alongside Arsenal and have the best goal difference as well and it has brought a Carabao Cup victory and they remain in the running for three other competitions.

It's clear the decision was an inspired one and it's seen Liverpool take more of an approach that is similar to what Pep Guardiola did with Oleksandr Zinchenko, Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo in the past. It clearly benefited Trent as he has already matched his assist tally of last season (10) despite missing 16 games this year.

Originally, the switch saw an instant impact as he assisted in the 2-2 draw with Arsenal at Anfield before going on to register five assists in his next four games as Liverpool won seven of their final nine to miss out, painfully, on the Champions League. It signalled a new Liverpool and one that would enjoy possession more because of their shape and the additions of technically sound operators such as Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo have all helped to implement this.

Previously, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were tasked with a different role in midfield. One that relied more on physicality and hurrying opposition players to get the ball back. Now, it's more controlled and there's more incisive passing and options on the ball.

