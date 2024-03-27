Liverpool are reportedly interested in German U18 star Bence Dardai whose current deal expires at the end of the season.

Dardai, 18, is currently at Hertha Berlin and he has featured nine times for the first-team in the German second division but he has really shone for the U19 side after recording 17 goal contributions in just 24 games from central midfield.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moreover, he was part of the U17 European Championship winning squad last year and he is said to be the most talented of three brothers who also play for Hertha and Hungary. The report on Liverpool's interest comes from Graeme Bailey who claims both Liverpool and Manchester United are interested in acquiring the youngster this summer when his deal expires. In addition, Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, AC Milan and Juventus are also said to be in the running and it speaks volumes about his potential if these type of clubs are focusing on the young midfielder.

Standing tall at 1.89cm, he is an imposing figure who loves to get forward and affect the game. Liverpool already possess strong youngsters in midfield that include Stefan Bajcetic, James McConnell, Harvey Elliott, Bobby Clark and Lewis Koumas who have all taken their chances when called upon by Jurgen Klopp this season. Adding another talented youngster could be difficult given the strength of the players coming through but securing him on a free is certainly something which is attracting the elite clubs in Europe.